Carteret County reports 17th COVID-19 death

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced Thursday a 17th resident has died from complications related to COVID-19, as the number of confirmed cases also continued to rise.
The health department said in a release the individual who died was in their 80s and had preexisting health conditions. The death reportedly occurred Wednesday.
“The Health Department is saddened by the loss of another resident and extends their deepest sympathies to their family and loved ones,” Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “As we get closer to the holidays, where people will gather with friends and family, we encourage everyone to wear a mask when in public, wait 6 feet from others, wash our hands, avoid large gatherings, stay home when sick and routinely clean and disinfect areas.”
The county, which did not post a COVID-19 update Wednesday due to Veterans Day, reported Thursday 19 additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed since Tuesday, for a total of 1,538 cases since March. Of those, 250 are considered active, and 1,271 people have recovered.
Five people are reportedly hospitalized with the virus at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
