RALEIGH — Drivers of cars and boats in Carteret County and elsewhere are advised by state officials to not drink and drive.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, State Highway Patrol and Mothers Against Drunk Driving will begin the 10th annual “On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink and Drive” campaign this weekend.
The multi-agency safety initiative works to reduce alcohol-related accidents on the state’s roadways and waterways, both of which see increased traffic during summer months. Over Memorial Day weekend, enforcement officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints and promoting public awareness to deter impaired operation of vehicles and vessels.
Awareness and enforcement efforts are centered on three of the busiest summer weekends, including this weekend, July 3-5 and Sept. 5-7.
The commission advises anyone who plans to consume alcohol to designate a sober driver instead of getting behind the wheel of a car or vessel. In North Carolina, a driver or vessel operator with a blood-alcohol concentration that meets or exceeds 0.08 or is substantially impaired by alcohol and/or drugs is subject to arrest.
The WRC and the State Highway Patrol coordinate the campaign, which is also supported by local police and sheriff’s offices, along with participating non-governmental organizations, such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
For more information on boating safety and regulations, visit ncwildlife.org/boating.
