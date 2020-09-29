Cedar Point hires former Cape Carteret clerk as administrative assistant

CEDAR POINT — Town Administrator David Rief announced Tuesday night he has hired Sherrie Hancock to replace Arlayne Calhoun as administrative assistant in town hall, greeting visitors and answering phone calls, among other things.
The announcement came during the board’s monthly meeting, held on Zoom.
Ms. Hancock started work Sept. 22 in Cedar Point.
She is making $10 per hour and will work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and will be off Fridays.
Ms. Calhoun’s salary for fiscal year 2020-21, which began July 1, was about $27,000 per year. She is moving to Florida to be near family.
Commissioners said they were glad to have Ms. Hancock aboard.
She will not immediately fill Ms. Calhoun’s role as finance technician, working on grants and other financial matters. Those duties have been split between Mr. Rief and Jayne Calhoun, the town clerk.
Ms. Hancock earlier this year was town clerk in Cape Carteret.
Before working in Cape Carteret, Ms. Hancock had worked in an administrative role in the Swansboro Police Department.
Also during the meeting Tuesday, Mayor Scott Hatsell urged residents to complete and turn in their 2020 Census forms.
The town so far has a 46% census response rate, he said, and that’s bad because some forms of federal aid depend upon census data.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.