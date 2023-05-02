PELETIER — The town’s part-time code enforcement officer, Lt. Kris Jensen, told town commissioners Monday night he’s almost ready to start sending official letters to property owners who refuse to comply with the town’s new nuisance ordinance.
The board met in the town hall off Highway 58.
Lt. Jensen has been working with Town Attorney Brett DeSelms on the official correspondence to the property owners.
Monday night, he said they’ve decided upon a two-pronged approach.
First, he said, he will present in person a 30-day notice that the town will take action after that month if work has not been done.
The notice will show “I’m a serious guy, but kind of friendly,” Lt. Jensen said. “Then, if they don’t comply, we get to the notice of violation … with a civil penalty of $50 per day.”
“I like it,” Commissioner David Bragg said. “It’s time to pull the trigger.”
DeSelms, however, said he wanted to give the letters one last look before communicating with Town Clerk Bea Cunningham that the effort can proceed.
Lt. Jensen, a full-time civil deputy with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, has been working for more than a year to get some property owners to clean up eyesores and hazardous situations – weeds, tall grass, dilapidated trailers – with limited success.
The nuisance ordinance, which the board adopted in March, sets specific standards to which property owners must comply and allows the town to hire a contractor to do the work if the property owners don’t. The cost would be a lien on the owner’s tax bill.
The problem has become more acute in the last few years as the mainland Carteret County town has transitioned from a largely rural municipality – with lots of undeveloped farmland and wooded tracts – to an increasingly suburban and beach bedroom community with many new residential subdivisions and new residents who have moved in from areas with tougher enforcement of nuisance codes.
The ordinance the board adopted in March includes a provision that the town is allowed to assess a $175 administrative fee – to pay for the staff and attorney’s time – along with the tax lien.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.