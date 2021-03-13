Cape Carteret commissioners OK Manatee Street office site plan

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 4-1 Monday night to approve the commercial site plan for John McLean’s relocation of an engineering office from Taylor Notion Road to Manatee Street.
The vote, with Commissioner Mike King the sole opposition, came during the Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners’ monthly meeting, conducted on Zoom.
Last week, the town planning board gave the plan for 108 Manatee St. conditional approval, about five months after commissioners rezoned the wooded, vacant property from residential to business.
One of the conditions the planning board included in its recommendation was that Mr. McLean not be allowed to build a storage facility on the lot, which is just south of McDonald’s and beside the office of Mr. McLean’s sister, Paxon Holz. He agreed to that.
The planning board gave Town Manager Zach Steffey the authority to OK the changes before the site plan went to commissioners for the final OK.
Monday, the majority of commissioners were satisfied Mr. McLean had also satisfactorily addressed the planning board’s otherrecommendations – including buffering requirements and a change in the exact location of the building on the lot to meet setback requirements – through adjustments in the site plan map.
Also during the meeting, the commission approved a no-parking area along Star Hill Drive, between Taylor Notion Road and Clubhouse Drive.
The town received several complaints about the damage to the shoulder of Star Hill Drive in that area. There is one no-parking sign there, but there was no reference to this prohibition in the town’s code of ordinances, so enforcement has not been possible.
According to a memo to commissioners from Mr. Steffey, “The ground in this area stays saturated year-round which results in deep ruts forming along the right-of-way. People often pull off onto the shoulder to fish in the nearby pond or in the finger of water that connects to Pettiford Creek.”
Commissioners amended the ordinance to permit enforcement and agreed to install an additional no-parking sign.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
