Budsin Electric Boats receives governor’s award for top rural exporter

RALEIGH — A small Down East boatbuilding company specializing in handcrafted, electric-powered wooden boats was among the top recipients this week at the 2020 Governor’s Export Awards.
The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, in collaboration with Gov. Roy Cooper’s office and the N.C. Department of Commerce, announced the export winners in a virtual ceremony Wednesday. Budsin Electric Boats of Marshallberg was named a co-winner in the Top Rural Exporter category, along with Nester Hosiery in Mount Airy.
In a prepared video message that was aired during the virtual ceremony, Budsin owner Tom Hesselink accepted the award. He noted he had received assistance from the EDPNC, as well as the U.S. Small Business Administration and other partners, to expand his business into global markets.
“I’m grateful for that assistance which allows us to live and work in quiet, eastern North Carolina, but still maintain a global reach,” Mr. Hesselink said. “So it’s an honor to receive this award for the 2020 Governor’s Export Award for the Top Rural Exporter.”
Mr. Hesselink said he’s presented at international boat trade shows in places like Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and has plans to present in Venice, Italy, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He’s also used grant funding and technical assistance help from the SBA in developing country-specific websites for his target markets.
“I have taken advantage of the many services offered by the EDPNC and it has been an eye-opening experience. Many aspects of running a small business that seemed difficult or confusing have been addressed in one way or another — from trademark and copyrights, to export assistance, to developing international contacts and networks,” Mr. Hesselink said in a statement.
“The EDPNC has connected Budsin Electric Boats to grants that have been particularly helpful with us establishing a foothold in the European market and we look to soon expand our efforts in Mexico, Canada and the Middle East as well,” he continued. “The EDPNC staff has been extraordinarily helpful and responsive every step of the way, with friendly, targeted expertise.”
According to the EDPNC, the export of goods and services supports 412,000 jobs across North Carolina. Each of the manufacturers recognized Wednesday have gotten help from the state in increasing international sales, with the winners selected from more than 600 companies that utilize the EDPNC’s free international trade support services.
“These diverse companies raise the profile of North Carolina-made products around the world, promoting excellence in goods and services made possible by the exceptional workforce in our state,” Gov. Cooper said in his prepared remarks. “Today, we honor these companies for the way their exports promote the North Carolina economy, their grit during tough economic times and the more than 412,000 jobs they support state-wide.”
The 2020 Governor’s Export Awards winners were:
- Governor’s Award of Excellence: Advanced Superabrasives Inc. of Mars Hill.
- Top Small Business Exporters: Tactical Support Equipment of Fayetteville and C.R. Onsrud Inc. of Troutman.
- Top Rural Exporters: Budsin Electric Boats of Marshallberg and Nester Hosiery of Mount Airy.
- Top Global Reach Exporters: Latitude Aero of Greensboro and Grady-White Boats of Greenville.
- Top Large Business Exporters: Novo Nordisk of Clayton and Glen Raven Inc. of Glen Raven.
- Export Innovation Award: Nufabrx of Conover.
- E-Commerce Award: Redeye Worldwide of Hillsborough.
- Export Service Provider of the Year: DGL Logistics of Cornelius.
- Export Partner of the Year: Sharyn Koenig of the Export-Import Bank of the United States. This award was presented posthumously to Ms. Koenig, managing director for the eastern and western regions of EXIM, who died in January. According to the EDPNC, Ms. Koenig worked with the state and its exporters for many years, and moving forward, this award will be named in her honor.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
