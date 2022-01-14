Carteret County Schools to hold remote learning days next week amid COVID surge

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system is switching to remote learning Tuesday and Wednesday due to COVID-19 safety precautions. This is in addition to schools being closed Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
“Due to an increase in COVID cases in our area affecting our school system, Carteret County Public School System announces it will move to remote learning on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 and Wednesday, January 19,” public information officer Jennifer Johnson said in an emailed statement Friday morning. “The decision to move to remote learning is in the interest of staff and student safety and out of an abundance of caution.
“CCPS will be closed on Monday, January, 17, as previously scheduled, in observance of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday,” the statement concludes.
This is a developing report.
