Commissioners decline to remove speed bumps from Cape Carteret neighborhood, request study

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners denied, for now, a petition from residents in the Star Hill subdivision to remove speed bumps the town installed on Club House Drive in 2019.
The board instead agreed to leave the two sets of bumps in place at least until the Cape Carteret Police Department can study vehicle speeds in the area. The decision was made Monday during the commission’s regular meeting in town hall and virtually via GoToMeeting.
The town installed the speed bumps after a child riding a bicycle on Club House Drive was struck by a vehicle. They were the first and only speed bumps the town has installed and special permission was granted by Western Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter.
According to town manager Zach Steffey the speed bumps have slowed traffic as intended, “but have also had unintended consequences, with motorists driving off the road to get around them.”
The town has also received a number of complaints from residents who travel on Clubhouse Drive daily. The street is off Star Hill Drive, the main artery in the subdivision, Mr. Steffey said.
The petition, signed by close to 40 people, states the “bumps are a safety hazard and do not resolve any safety issues. The speed bumps are also a safety hazard for emergency vehicles which should be able to speed in an emergency.”
Police Chief Bill McKinney agreed, saying the bumps are a problem for emergency responders and even without them, motorists are not usually going as fast as others think. Some individuals noted the bumps can be hard on patients and medics in ambulances.
Chief McKinney said the department tries to enforce speed limits throughout town, including residential areas, but does have enough officers to cover all areas at all times.
The speed limit on Club House Drive is 25 mph, as it is on other residential streets, but could be lowered to 15 mph if the bumps are removed, Chief McKinney added.
Commissioner Steve Martin said the police department needs to study the issue on Clubhouse Drive, Sutton Drive and other streets in Star Hill, and Commissioner Jim Nalitz agreed.
Mr. Steffey said he will ask the department to “look at street-by-street data.”
In other business, the board set a $25 annual fee for a person to keep a kayak in the new racks at water accesses on Bayshore Drive and Holly Lane.
