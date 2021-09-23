CAMP LEJEUNE — Some area residents may notice an increased presence of military vehicles, aircraft and noise around Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue and other local areas as the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit executes Realistic Urban Training Exercise 21 through Thursday, Oct. 7.
According to a release from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune officials, the training “fulfills pre-deployment training program requirements and increases unit readiness.”
It will likely go unnoticed by the majority of the population, the release states, but community members may hear additional noise in and around the vicinity of the areas throughout the exercise. Excess noise could also result from rotary-wing aircraft operations.
In order to provide a realistic training environment, some of the activities are expected to occur in the early morning and late night hours.
While training will not likely be visible to audiences outside the installation, it is possible some individuals could see overflying aircraft, military vehicles and role players related to the training.
Officials ask residents to “please pardon the inconvenience this training may cause.”
“Thank you to the community for your continued support of our service members and your patience with operations conducted to increase readiness,” the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.