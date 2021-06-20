BEAUFORT — Carteret County Schools have canceled summer school classes for students Monday due to the severe weather expected Sunday night through Monday morning related to Tropical Depression Claudette.
Additionally, there will be a three-hour delay for all school system staff members. This will be an optional teacher workday.
