NEWPORT – Newport’s newly hired town manager, William Shanahan, delivered his 100-day report Thursday evening in the council chamber with about 20 residents, staff and council members present. This report is a culmination of what he learned during his three citizens’ workshops, meetings with department heads, elected officials and outside agencies.
Shanahan collected this information by conducting several SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) analyses. Several things stood out that Newport needs to focus on with the biggest and most expensive being a Capital Improvement Program (CIP). Each department is in need of a plan for vehicles and equipment and the public works department has its focus on water and sewer. Immediate issues for this department were identified, and the program needs an upgrade to rehab lift station No. 2 in 2024, navigate building a new water treatment plant, install a 12-inch water main on Highway 70 and complete two well projects.
“We have water and sewer available at this time,” Shanahan told council. “But no more Band-Aids and no more putting off what needs to happen for growth.”
Shanahan explained that albeit these are immediate issues that does not mean the town can’t take more than a year to complete these projects.
“These issues are affected by budget, vision and amount you can accomplish at one time,” he said. “The goal here is to ensure that the immediate relates to the long-term.”
Shanahan presented slides on areas of focus for each department. He had those broken down in immediate areas and long-term areas. Along with the CIPs for each department, staffing was a big concern, completing and implementing goals and objectives in the CAMA Land Use Plan, update zoning and ordinances, seek additional revenue streams and quality of life for the citizens.
“We need to ensure roads, sidewalks and parks support commercial and residential growth,” Shanahan explained. “We need to implement Newport’s bicycle and pedestrian plan.”
He advised council that he is working with the NC Department of Public Safety to claim unclaimed Hurricane Florence monies.
“We are talking about $350,000,” he said. “We are gonna make this work and fight for that.”
Shanahan informed the citizens that one of their biggest concerns about updating and enforcing the town ordinances and zoning was going get some outside help with this project.
“Newport has made application to receive help with updating ordinances and zoning,” he said. “We are on the list and come July we will get this help, and it’s free.”
This 100-day report showed Newport’s accomplishments, strengths and weaknesses. Shanahan displayed a policy update for all employees and personnel, and he walked the attendees through the projects that have been completed and those that are underway. He told council the town’s strengths are its location, cleanliness, water/sewer, Interstate 42, history, available land and recreation. He said the staff and elected officials are well received by the citizens.
“Most places I have served the citizens do not care for the police or EMS or elected officials, but here, they love them,” he said. “I have heard from many citizens that they are so glad our EMS works for the town and nobody else.”
Shanahan’s list of weaknesses was not that long but it did contain some internal issues with the audits being on the top of the list. The town is behind in its audit reports for years 2020, 2021, 2022. Councilman Mark Eadie had some questions for Shanahan before the meeting adjourned into closed session.
“My understanding is that the audits that are past due that all the work this body and staff can do to expedite the completion of those audits are complete and are in the hands of the auditors,” inquired Eadie. “We are waiting on them to take action. There is no action we can take tonight or tomorrow to expedite their completion. Is that a true statement?
Shanahan explained that the auditors do in fact have the 2020 audit, and once that is complete, it will come back to Newport so it can record its findings and then be sent to the local government council. The other two remaining audits are near completion as well. Shanahan said that each audit has to be sent in order and one at a time. Newport’s situation is not unique. Other cities and towns across the state have the same issues. Newport says it got behind because of staffing issues, Hurricane Florence and COVID-19.
Shanahan wrapped up his presentation discussing town opportunities, threats and immediate changes.
“Town services must grow to match community growth,” he said. “I have learned in my first 100 days that the staff, council and citizens love the community where they both live and work. While all the information can be overwhelming, we found that all people who took part had basically the same ideas.”
Shanahan said the goal moving forward is to identify a path forward for all departments, based on this information that will allow the town to create a quality of life that citizens both deserve and pay to have.
The meeting adjourned and went in to closed session so the manager and council could discuss personnel matters. Council will meet for its regular scheduled monthly meeting Thursday, April 13 at 6 p.m. in the council chamber.
