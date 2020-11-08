Most Popular
Articles
- Barge hits boat; 2 people taken to hospital
- Sheriff’s office arrests Newport man on child pornography charges
- 2020 General Election results (unofficial)
- Beaufort to pay $70K in settlement over sexual harassment claims by former employee
- Republicans sweep Carteret County school board races
- Carteret County announces 15th COVID-19 death
- Incumbents sweep Carteret County commission races
- Carteret County reports 51 new COVID-19 cases Monday
- Carteret Health Care to participate in COVID-19 antibody treatment study
- Cape Carteret board to hold public hearing on proposed land purchase
Commented
- EDITORIAL: Senate hearing pits politics against jurisprudence (98)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s keep America great (61)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Democrat plans to end the Second Amendment vs. Reality (59)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bonds Make Good Sense (55)
- Group rallies support for Carteret County school bond, sales tax referendums (41)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote for life (32)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Civil discourse is still possible (30)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Media seems to have its own agenda (24)
- EDITORIAL: Action is needed to protect voter process and integrity (22)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An Open Letter to the Carteret County Commissioners (21)
