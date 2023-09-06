PELETIER — The Peletier Board of Commissioners has scheduled a special meeting to take place on Monday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Peletier Town Hall, 1603 Hwy 58.
The purpose of this meeting is to replace the original town board meeting previously scheduled for Sept. 11, due to honor and respect for Sept. 11, 2001.
The agenda includes:
Code Enforcement Officer Report
Western Carteret Fire/EMS Report
Financial Report
Planning Board Report
Commissioners’ Report
Mayor’s Report
New business:
Renewal letter from Lee Carroll, Town Accountant
Public hearing on a request from Pond Side CT Williams Corp, 1428 Highway 58, Lot 20, to rezone from B-1 to MC for purpose of rezoning from Mobile Home Park to RV Park
Public hearing on rewording of shed ordinance in residential zoning districts.nce –
residential R-35, R-20, R-15, R-15M, R-10
Public hearing on flood ordinance update
Flood Ordinance update
Public Comments (3 minute limit)
