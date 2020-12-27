Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead City planners OK preliminary sketch for new residential development
- Emerald Isle bar owner, others file COVID-related suit against Cooper
- Family Promise provides hope to families in need
- Cape Carteret commissioners reject offer to purchase waterfront property
- Carteret County reports 25th COVID-19 death
- Carteret health department receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines Monday
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Surely there is a more appropriate place
- Contractor set to dredge Old Ferry Channel, Deer Creek in early January
- Cedar Point seeks full-time administrative assistant
- NWS warns of potential storms, coastal flooding on Christmas
Images
Videos
Commented
- EDITORIAL : A close election confirms the nation’s civic strength (101)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Rent a Democrat? (93)
- EDITORIAL : Supreme Court’s injunction supports the constitution (54)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR : Georgia on our minds (53)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Beaufort Bullies Boater (53)
- Trump supporters rally in downtown Morehead City (48)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: The conversation we should be having (44)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A rebuttal of right-wing rhetoric (39)
- EDITORIAL: State’s education is in a state of crisis (35)
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Surely there is a more appropriate place (33)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.