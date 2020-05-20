Morehead City Council approves UDO amendment for residential event venues

MOREHEAD CITY — The city council last week approved a Unified Development Ordinance amendment allowing certain residences to be used as event venues.
The Morehead City Council held a public hearing on the proposed amendment during its regular monthly meeting May 12. While the council and select staff members met in person, all others, including those who spoke during the hearing, attended the meeting electronically.
The approved UDO amendment defines a residential event venue as “a residential parcel or contiguous parcels under unified control where events such as wedding, receptions, bridal showers, baby showers, anniversary and birthday parties, family events and similar functions may occur.” It is a special use in the R10 (single-family residential) district only.
As a special use, it requires board of adjustment approval. The UDO also outlines several special requirements for the use, including that the residence be situated on at least 2.18 acres of contiguous land, or the equivalent of one city block. Events would also only be allowed up to four times per year.
Planning Director Sandi Watkins noted five tracts out of the city’s 389 parcels zoned R10 satisfy the acreage requirements for the special use.
The request came from Glenn and Catherine White, who wish to rent out their residence for weddings and other events. Mr. White said they sought the UDO amendment because they wanted to be sure they were following all city rules when renting their home for events.
“Our intention was to make sure we were not skirting any city ordinances or having any issues with the town,” Mr. White said. “…We think this is the best solution to maintain the character of the property but uphold city ordinances.”
Some council members expressed hesitation at adopting the amendment at first, worried it would “open the flood gates” for allowing commercial uses in residential parts of town. But after a lengthy discussion and hearing from the Whites and Ms. Watkins, the council unanimously decided to adopt the amendment.
In other business, the council held a public hearing on a request to rezone 3408 Pine St. from R10 to OP (office and professional) district. The council approved that request, as well.
In addition, the council adopted a revised version of the Pamlico Sound Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan. As Ms. Watkins explained, the plan is necessary for the city to be able to receive federal funds in the event of a natural disaster, like a hurricane. The previous version of the plan was set to expire Wednesday, June 3.
The council also adopted a lengthy consent agenda, which included several items discussed at a workshop meeting the week prior. The following items were included on the consent agenda:
- Approved the minutes of the April 7 workshop, April 14 budget meeting and April 14 regular council meeting.
- Accepted the finance director report and tax collector’s report, notice of tax overpayments and approved requests for refunds of overpayments.
- Accepted annual audit contract with RSM US LLP.
- Adopted resolutions in support of the Swansboro Rotary Fishing Tournament, Morehead City Open King Mackerel Tournament, N.C. Troopers Association Offshore Inshore Saltwater Challenge, Raleigh Saltwater Sportfishing Club King Mackerel Tournament, Pints for a Purpose summer festival and Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament.
- Approved support for the Carteret County Certified Retirement Community designation.
- Approved personnel policies addendum in adherence to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
- Established a utility payment plan.
- Adopted budget ordinances 2020-07, 2020-08 and 2020-09.
- Approved grant applications for the N.C. Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Program for a kayak launch and for a shoreline trail on the campus of Carteret Community College.
- Reappointed Gina Sanderson to the Morehead City Board of Adjustment.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.