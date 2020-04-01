DURHAM — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina announced Wednesday the insurance company is waiving member cost-sharing, including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, for treatments related to COVID-19.
“Blue Cross NC is doing all it can to make sure costs are not a barrier to care. We want our members to focus on getting well knowing that they are covered,” said Gerald Petkau, chief operating officer and interim CEO at Blue Cross NC. "This is a public health emergency that is requiring everyone in the health care community to do their part, and we’ll continue to respond and determine how to best serve our members in the face of COVID-19.”
According to the release, the insurer will waive cost-sharing for in-network and out-of-network treatments, and the company will reimburse providers in full at in-network or Medicare rates "in an effort to support them financially and administratively during this emergency.”
The waiver applied to COVID-19-related treatments for those fully insured, on the State Health Plan and Medicare members. Self-funded employer groups will be given the option to apply the changes to employees’ plans.
The waiver is effective immediately and will run through Monday, June 1.
Other changes announced by BCBS NC in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic include:
· Expanding coverage for virtual visits.
· Waiving out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing.
· Increasing access to medications.
For more information, visit BlueCrossNC.com/Coronavirus.
