UNC-Wilmington
Haley Moccia, daughter of Dave and Anne Moccia of Pine Knoll Shores, recently completed a dual master’s degree program at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, obtaining a master of science in environmental science and a master of public administration. She is a 2015 graduate of Croatan High School and obtained a bachelor of science degree in environmental science from UNCW in 2019. She is employed as a planner for Carolina Beach.
