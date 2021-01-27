Emerald Isle Parrot Heads Club gives $38K to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina

EMERALD ISLE — The Emerald Isle Parrot Head Club’s “partying with a purpose” last year will make wishes come true in the near future for sick children in eastern North Carolina.
The group of civic-minded Jimmy Buffet fans Tuesday afternoon presented a check for $38,000 to Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina, which makes dreams a reality for children east of Chapel Hill. The event was hosted by 34 North Bar in Cedar Point.
The Emerald Isle club, headed by President Jan Hicks, raised the money – more than twice what it donated to the organization in 2020 – despite the fact that coronavirus safety precautions forced it to cancel one of its signature fundraising events, the annual Santa Claus Crawl.
The club members instead organized a variety of creative, smaller events and activities privately hosted by club members, including a snowman contest, movie marathon, painting party, pub parties, formal dinners and virtual live auction.
Ms. Hicks said the response to the fundraisers was “fantastic,” and it was “jaw-dropping” to see the money coming in during the virtual events and for days afterward.
“We had to try some different things, and we weren’t sure if they would work, but they did,” she said.
Club member Jimi Crampton, who along with member Mo Traini organized the events, said Ms. Hicks asked them to come up with some ideas and offered suggestions, as did other club members.
“We knew we had to do some different things and weren’t sure if they’d work,” Ms. Crampton said, echoing Ms. Hicks.
But those different things were carefully planned. There were several options for how to donate, including a Facebook link to the club webpage, which had a donation button, and donation buttons on virtual events pages.
The events, while maybe not as “social” as they would have been live, were lots of fun, Ms. Traini said Tuesday. “Everybody had a great time.”
Chris Winter, CEO of Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina, lives in Raleigh and is a member of the Emerald Isle Parrot Head Club. He called the group fantastic people, “dedicated to making the world a better place” and “lifting up the community.” His organization has had a great relationship with the group for the past few years, he continued.
The $38,000 should make wishes come true for eight local children. The most popular wish over the years has been trips to Walt Disney World in Florida, but the coronavirus pandemic has made that impossible. Instead, Mr. Winter said, there are lots of wishes for outdoor play sets, gaming computers and shopping sprees.
At any rate, he said the hard work and generosity of the club is going to make children and their families in the area a bit happier, very soon.
“It means a lot to us,” he said. “It’s such a great feeling to know that when we work with the organization, we can make a difference for people who are going through hard situations.”
The Emerald Isle Parrot Heads Club, founded in 2002, has close to 400 members and bills itself as the eighth largest Parrot Head group in the world.
Ms. Hicks said it’s amazing to see how hard the group members work to help others, and also how they have fun while doing it.
“There’s nothing like it,” she said. “That’s our motto: ‘Party with a purpose.’”
