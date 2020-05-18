Ennett property rezoning set for hearing Tuesday

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners Tuesday night will hold a public hearing on a proposal to rezone 45.8 acres of mostly wooded land between the Magen’s Bay subdivision and Bogue Sound RV Park off Highway 24 for a new residential subdivision.
The hearing is part of the board’s monthly meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
The only individuals in town hall off Sherwood Avenue will be Town Administrator David Rief and Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun. Those who wish to comment can do so by phone or on Zoom.
The land abuts Bogue Sound and its eastern side is near Highway 58. Andy Ennett owns a substantial amount of the property and is representing the other owners.
If approved by commissioners, the zoning would change from MXD (mixed-use) district to R-10 conditional (residential). Earlier this month, the rezoning got a unanimous favorable recommendation from the town planning board.
Mr. Ennett and an unnamed developer have given the town a preliminary plan that shows 82 residential lots of at least 15,000 square feet and at least 60 feet wide, with an average of two units per acre, plus open space and boat storage space.
The MXD zone, which Mr. Ennett sought and obtained from the town about two years ago, would allow residential and commercial development, possibly including a shopping center.
In regard to the latest request, planning board members expressed concern about traffic – the proposed entrance and exit to the development is a road with a stoplight at the entrance to Bojangles on Highway 24 – but reasoned the MXD zone would generate even more vehicle trips. Part of the property is behind Bojangles.
To participate by Zoom, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/87062532703?pwd=N0FwT1dPK3c5V0drWExmTmpmSFBRZz09 and enter password 072417 or go to zoom.us/join and enter the Meeting ID 870 6253 2703 and password 072417.
To participate by phone, with audio only, call 929-205-6099 and enter 870 6253 2703, followed by password 072417. Depending on the phone carrier, long distance charges might apply.
To make other arrangements or for help, call town hall at 252-393-7898 or email Mr. Rief at drief@cedarpointnc.org before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.