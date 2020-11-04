Harlowe UMC
Harlowe United Methodist Church will provide a free meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. It will include a hot cup of broccoli cheddar soup with fresh baked ham and cheese sandwich, dessert and bottled water. Meals will also include hot dogs and chili and peanut butter and jelly meals.
Parkview Baptist
The Christian group “I Am They” will be in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13 at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City. Doors will open at 6 p.m. The group is in the middle of its “Thankful for the Scars” tour. Tickets can be purchased on the Parkview website. Click on the picture of the concert for information for securing tickets.
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will hold its annual fall bazaar from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 14. The bazaar will feature crafts and seasonal gift items, original artwork, wooden decorations and “Healing Heart” pillows, as well as homemade baked goods and frozen casseroles. There will be a white elephant table, as well. In addition, there will be an outdoor yard sale.
Sausage biscuits will be sold from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and hot dogs will be sold from 10 a.m. until noon.
Social distancing is required at the bazaar and yard sale with masks required inside the building.
All proceeds will go toward mission projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.