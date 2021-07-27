CARTERET COUNTY — After two recent fox bites, Carteret County health officials are encouraging the public to take precautions and avoid interacting with wildlife.
According to a release from the county, the first incident occurred Friday morning. County animal control officers responded to a call around Core Creek Road, off Highway 101 near Beaufort, after a fox reportedly bit a person. The fox tested positive for rabies.
Another encounter involving a fox biting a person occurred Friday evening in Morehead City near a residence on Country Club Road and Country Club Court. Animal control was unable to locate and capture the second fox, so it is unknown if the animal was also rabid.
“We encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings and the presence of wildlife when they are enjoying their time outdoors this summer,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the Tuesday release. “It is important for citizens to be mindful of the possibility of rabies in wildlife while also keeping in mind that not every wild animal they see will be cause for concern. Anyone who believes they have been bitten by or exposed to a sick wild animal should seek proper medical treatment and call the health department for advice.”
The health department offers the following steps residents can take to protect themselves around wildlife:
- Vaccinate your pets against rabies and keep the vaccinations current. North Carolina law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age.
- Do not feed pets outdoors. Pet food attracts wildlife.
- Do not feed wildlife, feral cats or feral dogs.
- Leave young wildlife alone. If you find a juvenile animal that appears to need help, it is best to leave it alone and call a wildlife professional.
To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact animal control at 252-728-8585 or by calling 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.