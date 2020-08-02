CARTERET COUNTY — Two more towns in Carteret County have declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Cedar Point went into a state of emergency Saturday at 6 p.m. after Mayor Scott Hatsell signed a proclamation that afternoon.
The proclamation does not include any call for a voluntary or mandatory evacuation or any immediate measures.
Mayor Hatsell wrote then-Hurricane Isaias, currently a tropical storm approaching the area from the south, poses an imminent threat of possible loss of property and life.
In a declaration issued Sunday afternoon, the town of Newport followed suit. Mayor Dennis Barber declared a state of emergency in town the “imminent threat” from the storm.
That declaration also did not include any immediate provisions.
