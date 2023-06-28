MOREHEAD CITY — Registration is open for the 2023 N.C. Coastal Federation (NCCF) Pelican Awards on Saturday, Aug. 5 in Morehead City.
The annual awards program honors the exemplary actions and achievements by people, organizations and agencies who have made significant contributions to the coast. This year marks the 20th year presenting the awards.
The event will be in Joslyn Hall on the campus of Carteret Community College. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for a welcome reception, with the awards program beginning at 5. This event is free, but registration is required.
To register, go to: https://www.nccoast.org/event/coastal-federations-2023-pelican-awards/.
The federation also invites the public to attend the Taste of the Coast Celebration following the awards program at 7 p.m. in the Crystal Coast Civic Center within walking distance of Joslyn Hall. This is a separate ticketed event. To get tickets, go to: https://www.nccoast.org/event/2023-taste-of-the-coast-celebration/.
Taste of the Coast features mouth-watering food and wine pairings fresh North Carolina oysters (raw and steamed) and live music from the Raleigh indie pop duo Relay Relay.
Back again this year is the outstanding silent auction featuring the best of the coast, from boat tours, artwork and more. This year will also feature a brand-new live auction with a curated selection of premier experiences from outstanding weekend trips to unique excursions. The auction will open on Friday, June 30 with new items added weekly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.