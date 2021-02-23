CEDAR POINT — The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency Board of Directors will formally receive and review Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department Chief Kevin Hunter’s proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget during a meeting Wednesday.
It will start at 6:30 p.m. in the fire department’s meeting room off Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point. The board, made up of representatives from Cedar Point, Cape Carteret, Peletier, Bogue and Carteret County, oversees the fire and EMS department.
The panel was to have received and discussed the proposed budget last month, but the discussion was postponed because Chief Hunter had not yet finished compiling information about expected development in the next year in the rapidly growing district. He said Friday “all the numbers are ready.”
Chief Hunter has said he does not expect emergency service-related tax increases in the district. Currently, the rate is 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella, which has a second WCFD fire and EMS station. The overall district rate is 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire.
He has also said the proposed capital improvements budget will include funds to purchase a needed new fire truck.
The budget last year was about $2.6 million.
Those who attend the meeting Wednesday must wear face masks, social distancing must be practiced and hand sanitizer will be available.
If the board approves the budget, it will go to the Carteret County Fire Commission, which will review it and pass it on to county commissioners for final approval in the county’s overall 2021-22 budget.
