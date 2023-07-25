BEAUFORT – District Attorney Scott Thomas announced Hubert Lee Monk Jr., 55 of Bayboro, was sentenced to a minimum of 180 months up to a maximum of 240 months in prison followed by a 14- to 26-month sentence which was suspended for a term of three years of supervised probation which will begin once he is released from prison.
Superior Court Judge Clinton D. Rowe sentenced Monk following a three-day trial in which a Carteret County jury returned guilty verdicts on all counts of indictments charging Monk with Trafficking Heroin by Possession, Trafficking Heroin by Manufacture and Possession of a Firearm by Felon. Assistant District Attorney David L. Spence prosecuted the case for the state.
Evidence presented at trial showed that detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance on a black 2013 Jeep Cherokee when they observed activity consistent with hand-to-hand drug sales by occupants of the vehicle in Newport.
Deputies followed the vehicle to Morehead City and noticed more activity consistent with drug transactions before conducting a traffic stop. As they approached the vehicle, deputies saw occupants appear to hide objects within the car and found Monk to be the driver of the vehicle. Several occupants admitted to having drugs on their person and on the floorboard.
Deputies located a container with a false bottom in the driver’s side door panel near where they encountered Monk. Inside the false bottom of that container, officers located a small package of brown powder consistent with heroin and another small package of a clear crystal-like substance consistent with methamphetamine.
Monk was found to have $1,598 in cash on his person and had a set of keys to a safe which was located at his apartment. A search of the safe revealed an additional $1,095 in cash, additional controlled substances, digital scales and a ledger indicating drug transactions. The drugs were analyzed by the North Carolina State Crime Lab and found to contain a mixture of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl and AANP, a fentanyl derivative.
