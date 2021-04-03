CARTERET COUNTY — For the month of March, Carteret County Schools’ Career and Technical Education Department hosted virtual events with a variety of companies from across the state in recognition of Students@Work Month in North Carolina.
During the month, businesses showed middle school students the opportunities that exist in the workplace and shared information on the skills needed to obtain those jobs.
Students@Work is a component of the N.C. Job Ready initiative, an effort to make sure North Carolina’s workforce is ready for the jobs of today and tomorrow.
On March 3, county students participated in a Health Care Day with Vidant Health, East Care, UNC Lenoir Health Care and WakeMed. Students learned about pediatrics, flight nursing, radiology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology and pharmacy.
On March 4, students participated with the office of the governor and learned about various types of jobs in government and the different departments within the governor's office. It included a virtual, behind-the scenes-tour of the state capitol building.
On March 17, students learned about different careers within GlaxoSmithKline, took a tour of the manufacturing facility and participated in an interactive “Schoolitis” session highlighting the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of a treatment for a “New Epidemic.”
Finally, on March 24, students joined with Fidelity Investments for a session about careers and how to budget. During the interactive event, students learned about setting goals and choosing careers that reflect their skills, interests and values. It highlighted various types of careers in finance.
Businesses interested in participating in next year’s Students@Work program can contact Kelly Hoff at kelly.hoff@carteretk12.org.
