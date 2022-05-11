EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle commissioners voted 4-0 to appoint former town Commissioner Jim Normile to fill the vacant seat on the panel left by the resignation last month of Candace Dooley to become the town’s parks and recreation director.
The action took place during the board’s monthly session in their meeting room beside the police department and online via the town’s Facebook page.
“(I am) excited to serve our town and work to assist in accomplishing our municipal goals and positioning our resources for future generations to enjoy,” Mr. Normile said in a text to the newspaper after the meeting.
Mr. Normile was a town commissioner for roughly seven years, beginning in 2014, but chose not to seek reelection in November 2021 because he had been elected chair of the Carteret County Beach Commission and wanted to dedicate his time to leading that board, which advises the county Shore Protection Office on beach nourishment and other issues.
However, Mr. Normile’s appointment to the beach commission expired at the end of 2021, and while the town commission voted to recommend that he be reappointed, county commissioners instead voted to appoint Emerald Isle business owner Ronnie Watson to the slot.
Before making the motion Tuesday night to appoint Mr. Normile to Ms. Dooley’s vacated seat until the Nov. 2023 election, Emerald Isle Mayor Pro Tem Floyd Messer directly addressed the turmoil on the beach commission and the county’s decision not to reappoint Mr. Normile. He said it had bothered him for months.
Although he didn’t mention names, Mr. Messer said the county commission had been disrespectful to the beach commission and called it “good old boy politics. I’ve been involved in municipal politics for 21 years, and this is absolutely the worst case of abuse of power I have witnessed,” he added.
He said Mr. Normile was “dismissed” for no reason and never been officially told why.
At the time, Mr. Watson said he had not known he would take Mr. Normile’s beach commission seat when he applied to be on that panel and subsequently resigned. Two other beach commissioners resigned in the wake of that change, Larry Baldwin, who held an at-large seat, and Mike Fiorini, who had been appointed to an at-large Bogue Banks seat.
Mr. Normile, who also has served on the Emerald Isle Planning Board, had been on the beach commission, representing Emerald Isle, since 2016 and was elected chairperson in February 2021 after longtime Chair Trace Cooper, mayor of Atlantic Beach, stepped down from the panel.
The beach commission shuffle occurred after Greg “Rudi” Rudolph, Carteret County Shore Protection Officer since the inception of the position in 2001, resigned to seek other opportunities.
After the January meeting in which he made the successful motion to appoint Mr. Watson to the beach commission, County Commissioner Chris Chadwick said it was “nothing against” Mr. Normile and thanked him for his service to the county.
But he added, “Ronnie Watson is a personal friend of mine and a longtime supporter of the county and tourism and has done a lot to promote our beaches. He’s in the tourism business and is a very good businessman.”
When he resigned in February, Mr. Watson said he had heard “some people have some issues with (his appointment). I don’t need any controversy. I don’t want any.”
In the end, Mr. Watson said, he realized it was “better for the town” to pick its beach commission representatives rather than the county.
After Mr. Messer’s statement Tuesday night, commissioners said they had received a good number of calls and emails from well-qualified residents willing to fill Ms. Dooley’s seat and encouraged all of them to remain involved in town and continue to seek ways to help Emerald Isle. However, no one nominated anyone else, and Mr. Normile was appointed without further discussion.
The beach panel is comprised of two members from Emerald Isle, two from Pine Knoll Shores, two from Atlantic Beach, one from Indian Beach, one from Bogue Banks at-large, one from the county at-large, one from the county commission and one from the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority. All are appointed by the county commission after being nominated by the towns or organizations they represent.
Mayor Jason Holland Tom Rule now represents Emerald Isle on the board. Danny Navey, an Atlantic Beach council member, represents that town and is beach commission chairperson. The other Atlantic Beach representative is Austin Waters, also a council member.
Larry Corsello and Mayor John Brodman represent Pine Knoll Shores.
Darryl Marshall holds the at-large Bogue Banks slot, Councilman Mike Luther represents Indian Beach, Jimmy Farrington represents the county commission, Kyle Largos represents the TDA, and the at-large county seat is vacant.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.