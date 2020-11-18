Newport officials to meet Friday
Newport officials will meet Friday for what may be the first of several planning retreats.
The Newport Town Council will meet for a planning retreat with all department heads at 9 a.m. Friday in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meeting is open to the public, and public gathering restrictions will be in effect.
Interested participants may also join the meeting online via Zoom by requesting an invitation from Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk. Ms. Fulk may be contacted by email at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said Tuesday the retreat is being held to look at future needs for all town departments.
“We’ll probably have a few of these in the prelude to the budget talk beginning in February,” he said.
