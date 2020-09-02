Officials confirm 12 additional COVID-19 cases in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — County officials reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 were identified throughout Carteret County Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 560 since March.
Of the total cases, the county says 46 are considered active, which is the same as the number of active cases reported Tuesday. Meanwhile, 506 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Carteret County, while six residents have died from complications related to the disease.
In addition, the county reports one COVID-19 patient is hospitalized at Carteret Health Care Wednesday.
Health providers have reportedly conducted 6,898 COVID-19 tests, with one additional inconclusive result reported Wednesday, and 126 test results pending. To date, five test results have come back inconclusive.
The county provides COVID-19 case count updates via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages. The update also includes a map showing confirmed cases broken down by zip code.
According to the county’s map, the Newport zip code, 28570, continues to lead the county in overall COVID-19 positives with a reported 221 cases. The Morehead City zip code, 28557, follows with 136 confirmed cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.