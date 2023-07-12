CAPE CARTERET — Town commissioners Monday night agreed by consensus to direct Town Manager Frank Rush to proceed with an effort to get the county to supply a sheriff’s deputy to be the school resource officer (SRO) at White Oak Elementary School (WOES) off Highway 24.
The board’s monthly meeting was in the town hall off Dolphin Street and online via GoToMeeting.
Rush put the item on the agenda at the request of Commissioner Steve Martin, who has long contended that it’s difficult for the small town to provide one of its seven officers, including a chief, to serve as an SRO through the entire school year.
“I’m very happy that this (consensus) happened,” Martin said Tuesday. “Sheriff (Asa) Buck said he would do it, and we appreciate that. We need the SRO now more than ever, and it’s been a strain.
“I think Cape Carteret has been very gracious to provide the officer for the school all these years,” Martin added. But the county provides SROs at other schools, and the county has more resources that we do.”
Martin said Tuesday that current financing of the SRO – grant money and contributions from the county, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Bogue, Peletier and Emerald Isle – would simply go to the sheriff’s office, so it won’t actually save the town money. “It’s just going to be a change of uniform,” he said. “But it’s time to do it.”
Wanda Fowler, who was principal at WOES when the town first began supplying the SRO, spoke Monday night and agreed the position is still very much needed, as is the change that would essentially result in Cape Carteret having a year-round full-time officer in place of a part-time officer.
Mayor Will Baker concurred.
“I think the county should take it over,” he said.
Rush said it’s important to note “that the approval of the Carteret County Board of Commissioners may also be necessary to implement this change, as it represents a new service model and may require the allocation of minor additional funding for the Carteret County Sheriff to cover the cost of the position during summer months.”
However, he said, “I will forward the official request to Sheriff Asa Buck and County Manager Tommy Burns in the coming days. If this approach is approved by all parties, it would be advantageous to implement this change with the start of the 2023-24 school year in late August.”
Rush agreed the change would benefit the town’s police department.
The Cape Carteret Police Department includes a total of 7 authorized positions, including the chief, a position currently filled on an interim basis by Lt. John Eschbach.
“During the school year, the school resource officer is almost exclusively dedicated to White Oak Elementary School, leaving a total of five officers to provide patrol and response services in the community,” Rush said. “Typically, this allows for only one police officer on duty at all times, with the police chief or interim chief available to assist the officer assigned to weekday shifts.
“During the summer months, the school resource officer provides additional coverage during certain days and hours,” Rush added. “This additional coverage is beneficial in many ways, as it allows for more patrol activities, quicker response, provides a safer work environment for the police officers on duty, allows for the scheduling of vacation time and training activities, reduces overtime expense and provides for a more manageable schedule for our officers.”
The SRO provides security at the school, engages students, parents, and staff to build positive relationships, provides traffic control during drop-off and pick-up times and other law enforcement services.
