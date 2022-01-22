Emerald Isle gets better fire insurance rating after state review

EMERALD ISLE — N.C. Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Causey announced this week the Emerald Isle Fire District has improved from a Class 4 rating to a Class 3.
This new rating may translate to lower insurance policies for businesses and some residences throughout town, a press release from the town states.
“I’d like to congratulate Chief (Bill) Walker for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” said Mr. Causey, who added that the town’s citizens, “should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”
Chief Walker was pleased to receive the news and praised his team of 18 full-time employees.
“This new rating is a result of all the hard work the firefighters and officers put into lowering it,” he said.
The new rating will go into effect in May 2022.
The inspection was conducted by the Department of Insurance’s Office of State Fire Marshal. According to a press release from the office, officials looked for proper staffing levels, sufficient equipment, proper equipment maintenance, communications capabilities and availability of a water source.
The NCRRS rating system ranges from 1 to 10, with 1 being the highest possible category. According to state law, OSFM officials are required to inspect all fire departments that serve districts of 100,000 people or less, which makes up the majority of the state’s fire districts.
