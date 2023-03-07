BOGUE BANKS — Beach-goers and officials in towns and at Fort Macon State Park said Tuesday they have been seeing what they consider unusually large numbers of dead baby sharks, rays and birds washing ashore since the weekend, and Fort Macon State Park
Superintendent Randy Newman said Tuesday the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission has been asked to investigate.
“One of our rangers asked (the WRC) to look at some of the carcasses,” Newman said. “He said there are large number of sharks, skates and birds coming in.”
Newman said the problem is not all that unusual in winter/early spring, but the numbers might be.
“Sometimes it happens, but the last few days there has been lots of stuff,” he said.
He speculated that birds could be perishing from avian flu, which has been a significant problem around the world in recent months.
Ranger Ben Fleming at Fort Macon State Park said Tuesday it was unusual to see dead sea birds together with dead jellyfish, rays and sharks. He said some bird carcasses have been turned over to the wildlife commission while some dead sharks and rays have been turned over to the Center for Marine Sciences and Technology in Morehead City.
Fleming said he didn’t expect any news from those organizations right away, as analysis takes time.
“It’s just too early to say” what’s going on, he added.
There are a lot of natural possibilities, he said, ranging from lack of available food to release of bycatch from fishing vessels, though he couldn’t confirm either.
But there’s no doubt avian flu is affecting birds and other sea creatures around world, dating back to at least 2022. A March 3 CNN news story out of Peru said sea lions have dying there as a result of the disease, as have birds, such as ducks, seagulls and geese. Wildlife officials around the globe have been mentioning the problem, as have agriculture officials dealing with it in commercial chicken and turkey flocks around the world. It’s contagious from domestic to wild birds, but so far there have been very few human cases reported, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
In February, CDC said that since late 2022, scientists have detected the virus in more than 100 species of wild birds like ducks, seagulls, geese, hawks and owls in the U.S.
Fleming at Fort Macon said he believes avian flu could be a possible problem with sharks, as they sometimes do eat birds, or least bite off their legs. But, he added, rays usually eat clams and crabs. He said no one should be alarmed.
Just west of Fort Macon in Atlantic Beach, Mayor Trace Cooper was out of town Tuesday but said new Town Manager John O’Daniel had reported the problem to him.
“We don’t know what is going on, but it’s significant enough that we have crews out to clean it up,” he said.
Farther west on the island in Pine Knoll Shores, Mayor John Brodman said he had seen a few dead birds on a recent visit to the beach, but added that the town’s police chief, Ryan Thompson said that during a more recent drive on the strand from the old Iron Steamer Pier site in PKS to the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in Emerald Isle, “he’d never seen so many” small sting rays and baby sharks dead on the beach. Bird deaths appeared worst last year, Brodman said.
Mayor Brodman, like others, noted that strong winds – and the coast has seen many such events in recent weeks – commonly wash ashore dead sea life.
In Emerald Isle, west of Pine Knoll Shores, Town Manager Matt Zapp on Tuesday reported no significant problems.
At Cape Lookout National Seashore in Down East Carteret County, Superintendent Jeff West said he hasn’t had any reports of anything unusual. He said there have been some dead sea birds, “but I wouldn’t call it unusual” with avian flu going around.
At any rate, officials say no one should touch dead things they see on the beach, especially rays, including the purple Portuguese Man of War, because those sea creatures have stingers that sting after they are dead.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
