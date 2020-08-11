County reports 12 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, active cases decline by 35

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County reported 12 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, though the number of active cases declined by 35 since Monday.
The additional cases reported Tuesday bring the total to 388 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March. The number of active cases dropped to 62, while the number of COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City declined from six to four.
The county provides COVID-19 case updates via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the Carteret County Health Department and Carteret County Government Facebook pages by 4 p.m. weekdays.
As of Tuesday, health officials had conducted COVID-19 testing for 5,491 patients, with 4,838 negative results, three inconclusive and 262 pending tests. Six Carteret County residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
