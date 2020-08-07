OCEAN — A pedestrian was transported Thursday evening to the Naval Medical Center in Onslow County after reportedly being struck by a vehicle near Russell Road and Highway 24 in the Ocean area of Carteret County.
N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper Ryan Onofrio said Friday in an email he responded to the scene of the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
“When I arrived on scene, the ambulance (Western Carteret Fire and EMS) had transported the pedestrian, Timothy Savage to the Naval Hospital in Onslow County,” Trooper Onofrio said.
He further said Mr. Savage stated he was walking west on Highway 24 out of the travel lanes when he heard a car beep, then had impact with the vehicle.
“Mr. Savage was not able to provide me with much information on the suspects’ car,” Trooper Onofrio said. “The only thing he can remember is a red passenger car, four doors, possible Honda Civic or Hyundai. Also, Savage states he remembers seeing a dent on the trunk of the vehicle that hit him.”
Trooper Onofrio said he was unable to locate an impact area due to the subject getting up and walking to a parking lot.
“Mr. Savage had some head trauma and broken ribs and alcohol in his system,” Trooper Onofrio said. “I am unable to locate suspects’ car or any witnesses.”
News-Times reporter Brad Rich contributed to this report.
