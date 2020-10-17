CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County public school system and the County Public Library announced Thursday they are partnering to support students’ ongoing education with an initiative that will allow students to use their student identification numbers to borrow library materials.
“These two educational partners share the belief that a love of books and learning help form a strong foundation for student success,” the county said in a Thursday news release. “The two groups are working together to provide every Carteret student access to books and resources found in the local public library.”
Beginning Sunday, Nov. 1, all Carteret County public school students will be able to use their student ID number to access and borrow public library books and electronic resources. The program, known as StudentAccess, allows participants to borrow up to 10 books or audiobooks from any public library branch.
As with most public library materials, no late fees will be charged for these items; however, replacement costs for lost or damaged items still apply.
Students can access their account at any time by logging in with the student ID number and PIN. The default PIN for a StudentAccess account is the last four digits of the student ID number.
Participants can also access the library’s collection of digital content. This includes ebooks, e-audiobooks and streaming video.
“We are excited to provide this NC Cardinal program to our local educators and students,” County Public Library Director Lesley Mason said in the release. “With so many families trying to navigate today’s challenging school environment, we want to make sure we are providing them with all the resources we can.”
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson also expressed his support for the new initiative.
“I am incredibly grateful for the many partnerships the school system enjoys with Carteret County,” he said. “This collaboration is another example of how working together provides greater opportunities for our students. Acquainting our students with the many resources available through the public library will encourage them to become lifelong patrons of the public library. This is an exciting way to provide students access to additional educational resources outside the classrooms and the school.”
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the State Library of North Carolina.
For more information regarding StudentAccess,visit the County Public Library website at carteretcountync.libguides.com/studentaccess.
