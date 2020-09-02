Morehead City Primary principal uses noodle to come up with creative social distancing plan

MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City Primary School Principal Dr. Jeannie Smith was searching for a way to ensure her young students would remain 6 feet apart as a safety precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
“One night in August, I was lying awake worrying about how to keep them socially distanced and the idea popped in my head to try pool noodles,” Dr. Smith said Tuesday. “It’s hard to get children at this age to understand the concept of social distancing and what staying 6 feet apart means. The noodles are safe and colorful.”
Thanks to funding from the school’s PTO, Dr. Smith was able to purchase enough pool noodles and rope to create strands that keep the children 6-feet apart when they walk throughout the building, outside for recess or during dismissal.
The noodles have soft rope threaded through the center, with a loop tied at the end of each noodle for the students to hold onto while they walk.
Dr. Smith did have one challenge when she discovered the noodles are typically 4 feet long. To solve the problem, she cut some noodles into 2-foot sections and threaded them onto the end of each 4-foot piece.
“I sat at home and cut them,” she admitted.
The school purchased enough to make sure each of the 32 classes had a noodle strand that accommodates the number of children in each class. Dr. Smith also purchased some extras in case additional noodles need to be added.
Teachers have come up with creative sayings to remind students to keep the noodles taut while they walk to ensure the 6-foot distance.
“We tell them to not allow the noodles to smile, which is what the noodles look like if they start drooping while they are walking. It means they are getting too close together,” Morehead City Primary second grade teacher Alicia O’Brien said. “It’s the only time a smile is a bad thing.”
PTO President Sarah Lawrence said she appreciated the principal coming up with the idea. She estimated the total purchase of the noodles, rope and clips at about $900.
“I thought it was a brilliant idea,” Ms. Lawrence said. “I continually commend the school system’s principals and staff for getting kids back in school safely. I commend Dr. Smith for thinking outside of the box and coming up with such a creative way to help our children stay safe.”
Second-grader Cayleigh Eggleston said she liked the noodle idea, as well.
“It helps me stay 6 feet apart from my friends, but I can still talk to them,” she said.
It appears the principal’s idea may be taking off in other places. She said some of the childcare centers that pick up children in the afternoon have expressed an interest in trying them.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.