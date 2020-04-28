Newport library may soon have new management

NEWPORT — Management of the Newport Public Library is likely to change hands soon.
The Newport Town Council held a special meeting via Zoom Friday and discussed changes occurring with the Carteret County Public Library System, after which the council unanimously directed Town Manager Bryan Chadwick to enter into negotiations with the county manager for the county library system to take over management of Newport Public Library from the Carteret-Craven-Pamlico regional library system.
While the Newport library building is owned by the town, the library is managed by the regional system. Mr. Chadwick said they held the special meeting Friday because county officials needed a decision from the council sooner than the next regularly scheduled council meeting Thursday, May 14.
The Newport library has been managed by the regional library system since 1986. However, county officials decided in 2019 to withdraw the county’s libraries from the regional system, making the county library system independent.
Mr. Chadwick said during the meeting he, Mayor Dennis Barber and Assistant Manager Teresa Fulk had a conference call April 14 with County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Smith and County Manager Tommy Burns regarding the Newport library, during which three options for its management were considered.
“The best one seemed to be letting the county take over the (Newport) library,” Mr. Chadwick said. “It seems to be the best option economically.”
The other two options considered were for the Newport library to remain in the regional system or for Newport officials to assume management of the library themselves.
Under the preferred option of going with the county system, the council intends to provide some financial support to the library.
Councilman Bob Benedict said he thinks such an arrangement “is going to work well for the people of Newport.”
“It’s my understanding they (county officials) will pick up the cost of maintenance and insurance,” Mr. Benedict said.
While Councilman Mark Eadie voted in favor of pursuing county management of the library, he also said he think it’s important to maintain the library at its existing location, directly next to town hall on Howard Boulevard.
“I think that’s important to the people of Newport,” Mr. Eadie said, “and that the level of service isn’t degraded.”
Mr. Eadie also said he thinks any agreement they make with county officials should include an escape clause so the library can continue to operate without the county’s management if the council desires.
Councilman David Heath said it’s his understanding the library “will continue to function as is, with the same personnel who want to continue on (under the county’s management).”
Newport library staff has already been preparing for the transition. The News-Times spoke with Newport Librarian Alice Chavez, who said she’s been in touch with Carteret County Library System Director Leslie Mason to coordinate the change of management.
“I think it will overall be positive,” Ms. Chavez said. “We (the library staff) have discussed it…they want to stay with the library, and hopefully they will. We’ve all had to apply for our jobs (with the county system).”
In other news at the meeting, the council unanimously awarded a $25,784 contract to East Carolina Builders to install a waterline extension at the intersection of Roberts Road and Highway 70. Mr. Chadwick said in an interview Monday the contract has been signed and installation should start “in the coming days.”
The council also unanimously approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2019-20 budget. Ms. Fulk said the amendment was to “clean everything up” in the budget for the end of the fiscal year, which occurs Tuesday, June 30.
