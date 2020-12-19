Cape Carteret mayor wants to develop stormwater plan, UDO

CAPE CARTERET — Mayor Will Baker has some ambitious plans for Cape Carteret in 2021, including development of a stormwater management plan.
Speaking at the end of the town board of commissioners’ monthly meeting, conducted Monday night via GoToMeeting, the mayor said he noticed last week that nearby Emerald Isle had authorized its town manager, Matt Zapp, to execute a contract to pay engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol for a stormwater plan for the Bogue Banks town.
Mayor Baker made the comment just minutes after commissioners rejected a plan to buy a piece of waterfront property, in part because several members thought there were more pressing needs in town, including dealing with increasingly frequent flooding of streets and parcels after heavy rains.
“We’ve got to get started,” said the mayor, who’s nearing the end of first year in office. He added that he knows it will be a “challenge” to get a plan done, but he thinks it’s possible.
Flooding, town officials say often, is one of the most frequent complaints they hear from residents, along with the need for street improvements.
In addition, Mayor Baker said he’d like to see the town work to develop and implement a Unified Development Ordinance, which brings all municipal zoning and development regulations together, making it easier for developers, planning board members, commissioners and staff to know how to get things done and done to standard.
Many of Carteret County’s towns now have a UDO, including adjacent Cedar Point and Emerald Isle.
It’s time, Mayor Baker said, to bite the bullet and work consistently toward those goals in order to help residents and property owners. Commissioners did not comment on the mayor’s suggestions Monday night as they came at the end of a long meeting.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.