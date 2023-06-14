BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Public Library System’s Summer Reading program is back from Saturday, June 17 to Saturday, Aug. 5. This year’s theme, “All Together Now,” emphasizes the importance of community and bringing people together.
The program has something for all ages. Activities are designed for toddlers, kids, teens and adults, with fun activities to complete that encourage participants to learn more about library services and programs and to read books to meet goals and win prizes.
The program combats learning loss during time away from school, especially during the summer break. The program keeps young minds active through reading and educational activities.
“We firmly believe that summer reading programs are more than just a fun activity for children and families. It's a powerful tool that brings our community together, fostering a love of reading, learning, and growing all together now,” said Dorothy Howell, director of the Carteret County Public Library System. “By participating in summer reading programs, we can create a shared experience that transcends age, background and individual differences, and strengthens the fabric of our community. So, let's read, learn and grow ‘All Together Now’ this summer and beyond!”
The kickoff event on Saturday, June 17 will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each branch will host and have larger-than-life board games and snacks, and participants will walk away with reading materials and other prizes. In addition, fan favorite Morehead City Marlins mascot, Finn, will visit select branches throughout the day promoting the Morehead City Marlins’ summer initiative, ‘Slide into Reading.’
For a complete schedule of activities and more information about the program, visit www.carteretcountypubliclibrary.org.
