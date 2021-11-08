Ranger confirms body found on South Core Banks Monday morning

CAPE LOOKOUT — Cape Lookout National Seashore chief ranger Jill Jaworski confirmed Monday morning a body has been found on South Core Banks.
She said the body appears to be male, and further information would be released later Monday.
A call came across the emergency scanner about 9 a.m. for a report of a body found on South Core Banks. The Harkers Island watercraft rescue team, National Parks Service personnel and other first-responders were still on scene early Monday afternoon.
This is a developing report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.