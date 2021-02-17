With safety precautions, the faithful observe Ash Wednesday

MOREHEAD CITY — From outdoor imposition of ashes stations, to sprinkling ashes on the tops of heads, some of Carteret County’s faithful are finding ways to observe Ash Wednesday with coronavirus safety precautions in place.
First United Methodist Church has set up two outdoor, walk-up or drive-thru imposition of ashes stations around the church at 9th and Arendell streets. People can simply walk or drive up and ministers, wearing masks, will place the ashes on their foreheads.
“We welcome anyone of any faith who wants to receive ashes today,” the Rev. Patrick Whaley, associate minister of First United Methodist Church, said.
The first window of opportunity was 11 a.m. to noon, and the second will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. Ministers will be located on the 9th Street side and the Arendell Street sides of the church.
“We usually do the imposition of ashes during our indoor services on Ash Wednesday,” he said. “But this year we decided to do it outside and people can drive up or they can walk up. We just want to make sure they wear masks.”
The church is also broadcasting a virtual Ash Wednesday service on its YouTube channel that will be available for people to watch.
At St. Egbert Catholic Church, Father Tom Davis said they are placing ashes on people’s heads versus on the foreheads. All are required to wear masks.
“We received guidelines from Rome that we were to sprinkle ashes on the tops of heads, which is actually the ancient traditional way it was done,” he said.
Another COVID-19 guideline he said is being used for Ash Wednesday, as well as all services, include placing communion bread in people’s hands versus in their mouths.
“I stop and hand sanitize between each person,” he said Wednesday during a special service for the students of St. Egbert School.
At All Saints Anglican Church in Newport, the Rev. Dave Linka is using a Q-tip and gloved hands to apply ashes as people wear masks. The church offered a service at noon and will offer another at 6:30 p.m. All worshippers are asked to maintain a 6-foot social distance and wear masks.
Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaufort will host an Ash Wednesday service at 6 p.m. Wednesday with holy communion. Those who would like to receive communion and the ashes but are not comfortable attending the in-person service may use a drive-thru between 7 and 7:30 p.m. to receive them.
Regardless of how the ashes are being administered, those participating said it’s about honoring the lord and observing Lent in preparation for Easter.
“It’s about prayer, fasting and alms giving,” Father Davis said.
St. Egbert third-grader Avery Waner said, “Ashes represent Jesus died for us to forgive our sins.”
She added that she liked getting the ashes placed on her head better than on her forehead.
“I was fine with it because it gets in my eyes less,” she said.
In the western church, Ash Wednesday marks the first day of the 40-day celebration of Lent, leading up to Easter Sunday, which this year is April 4. Ashes are traditionally placed on foreheads of Christians as an outward sign of sorrow for their sins.
Many churches observe Ash Wednesday, and the tradition dates from the early Middle Ages. It is common among Roman Catholics, Anglicans, Episcopalians and many Lutherans. Methodists and Presbyterians have also adopted the practice since the mid-1980s.
