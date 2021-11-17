Bogue council delays on filling open seat to give members more time to consider candidates

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council agreed by consensus Monday night to wait until a Monday, Dec. 6 special meeting to choose between two candidates for a vacant seat on the panel.
A seat was left vacant when Councilman Herbert Page died in June at 84.
The two individuals in the running are John Dale and Mike Crose. Both attended the Monday meeting in town hall off Chimney Branch Road.
The idea was that the two men who applied to fill the vacant seat left by Bogue founding father Mr. Page could speak to council members and the members could ask them questions.
Mr. Dale introduced himself and said he had lived in town since retiring from the U.S. Marine Corps in 1999, but made no other comments.
Mr. Crose said he has lived in town 12 years, since he also retired from the Marines. He said he works at First Citizens Bank, where he is senior vice president of commercial underwriting in Morehead City, and believes his financial background would benefit the council and the town.
The only question for the candidates came from Mayor Bobby O’Chat, who asked if they would be able to attend the monthly meetings. Both said they would.
After the meeting, Mr. Dale said he owns and operates Tri County Contracting in town. When asked why he is seeking the council seat, he replied, “I’ve been living here since 1999 and figured it was time to get involved. I want to keep the town like it is.”
Mayor O’Chat said Tuesday he had expected more questions-and-answers between the sitting council members and the candidates. When that didn’t happen, he said, “I wanted to give them (council members) more time to think about it.”
Plus, he said, the item was listed on the agenda only as “Potential council member,” so no vote was required.
Mr. Dale ran for a seat on the council as part of this year’s municipal election, but lost, finishing with 20 votes, behind reelected incumbents David Padgett and Charlie Wilton.
Mayor O’Chat expressed no preference last month, calling Mr. Dale and Mr. Crose “both fine gentlemen.” None of the other councilmen tipped their hands on the vote Monday night.
Bogue was chartered by the N.C. General Assembly in 1995 after Mr. Page and others grew concerned about the largely rural area possibly being annexed by Cape Carteret. Residents of the longtime farming and fishing community along Highway 24 that is now Bogue didn’t want the increased taxes that would have been imposed by Cape Carteret and didn’t want to risk losing the character of the community.
The person commissioners appoint during their Dec. 6 meeting will serve until Mr. Page’s term on the council expires Friday, Dec. 31, 2023. That individual will take the oath of office at the council’s Monday, Dec. 20 meeting along with Mayor O’Chat, who was reelected Nov. 2 without opposition, and Mr. Wilton and Mr. Padgett.
Note: This article was updated at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to include new art.
