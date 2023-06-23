BEAUFORT — Rising Newport Middle School eighth-grader Anna Shortway said she is interested in marine science and wanted to learn more about the sea creatures inhabiting the coastal waters of Carteret County.
“I am very interested in marine biology and the animals,” she said.
She and a group of middle school and high school students got their wish June 20-23 during the Core Sound Marine Science Academy, sponsored by the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center on Harkers Island.
The camp was designed for rising seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders to experience hands-on activities such as pulling seine nets at Cape Lookout, testing water quality at Shell Point and learning more about species of fish and shellfish found off Carteret County’s coast. It also incorporated responsible conservation practices for all forms of wildlife, waterfowl and marine life by protecting native habitat.
An important component throughout the week’s activities was raising awareness of the growing marine debris problem along the coast. Academy attendees were scheduled to spend one afternoon cleaning up areas of local marshes and creeks.
The camp is formerly known as the Brad Sneeden Marine Science Academy, which was sponsored by the Carteret County School System Foundation. The school system opted to no longer sponsor the camp, and Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center Executive Director Karen Amspacher said she wanted to see it continue.
“The program was too important to lose, so with the blessing of the Sneeden family and Tabbie Nance’s (retired Carteret County Schools communications director) advice and guidance, we took their strong foundation and work and will continue to build on this important program,” she said.
The Marine Science Academy was the brainchild of Sneeden, the late Carteret County Schools superintendent who shared a passion for the rich marine science community in the area.
Amspacher added that it was important for all county residents to learn about the rich marine resources in the county.
“Students and parents, as well as the entire community, need to learn more about the amazing marine science network we have here in Carteret County,” she said. “From Duke Marine Lab to NCSU’s Center for Marine Sciences and Technology and the University of North Carolina’s Institute of Marine Science, we have amazing educational and research opportunities for students as they plan their careers.
Students attending the camp June 22 at Duke University Marine Lab on Pivers Island were indeed up to their elbows in marine science. From learning about invertebrates that inhabit coastal waters to identifying dolphin fins, the campers learned about a plethora of marine life.
Students attending the camp said it did inspire a love for their coastal heritage.
Rising Newport Middle School eighth-grader Emma Marshall said, “I wanted to learn more about where we live and the creatures that inhabit our waters.”
Newport Middle School rising eighth-grader Hailey Skarweski agreed.
“I just thought learning about marine life would be interesting,” she said.
As well as taking part in many science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities, students learned about the various careers in marine sciences available in the area. Teachers for the week included museum educators, local teachers, research scientists and graduate students from Duke, N.S. State University, UNC Chapel Hill, as well as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service.
Funding from sponsors provided scholarships and transportation for students who would otherwise have been unable to attend. Big Rock Sports and Calcutta Outdoors were also sponsors of the camp.
