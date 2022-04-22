Members of the N.C. House of Representatives serving on the House Select Committee on an Education System will hold a public hearing Monday 5-7 p.m. in Morehead Primary’s School Gymnasium as part of a series of public meetings to address the future of state’s education system. This will be the fourth and final meeting of the committee outside of Raleigh.
So far this year, the committee has conducted three meetings in Raleigh and three public hearings in different regions of the state with Carteret County selected as the final meeting scheduled outside the state capital.
The two-hour public hearing will begin with presentations from Carteret County School Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson and Carteret Community College President Dr. Traci Mancini followed by a question and answer session with representatives from the local school systems.
Dr. Jackson noted during a phone interview that he and Dr. Mancini will address collaborative efforts between the county’s public schools and the community college. He also noted that part of his presentation will also focus on the importance and need to put greater emphasis on pre-K education.
The nine-member House committee, chaired by Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, is charged with addressing key issues to establish “A New Education System” according to the committee’s announcement.
Among the issues the committee will address are requirements of the standard course of study and outcomes of the standard course of study, including appropriate metrics.
Also to be discussed are funding and outcomes of current programs to include partnerships with nonprofit organizations that support standards and outcomes of basic education.
The committee’s charter does allow it to consider other issues that it determines are relevant to its overall charter.
The committee will accept public comment if time allows. Anyone wishing to address the committee is asked to register online on the General Assembly’s website : www.ncleg.gov/Requesttospeak/66. Speakers will also have the opportunity to speak, but according to the legislature’s notice about the meeting, those who sign up on line will be given priority
