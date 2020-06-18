Carteret County confirms additional COVID-19 cases

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported two additional cases of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, bringing the total to 55 cases.
The county has been updating the COVID-19 case count on its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. daily. The latest update Thursday showed the count increased from 53 to 55 total cases.
Of those 55 cases, the county reports 10 are active cases, 42 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three are dead.
An updated map of COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code can also be found on the county website.
