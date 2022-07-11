EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has announced Emerald Isle will receive $2,616,156 in federal funding to support recovery efforts from Hurricane Florence.
This grant will assist Emerald Isle in purchasing emergency equipment and vehicles to aid future hurricane preparedness and response.
U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy, who represents the town and much of coastal North Carolina, said Monday he is “appreciative of the great work FEMA has done in helping Emerald Isle and our entire state recover from Hurricane Florence.
“Florence did immense damage to our … district and this funding will make sure our area is better protected from future weather-related emergencies,” he said. “I am grateful that FEMA is ensuring my constituents will have the necessary equipment to aid emergency response.”
Emerald Isle Manager Matt Zapp called the grant notification “exceptional news” Monday.
He also noted that the town is getting $872,052 in state money through the same process, bringing the total to $3,488,208.
“Following Hurricane Florence (2018), a three-phase beach nourishment project was cooperatively bid along the Bogue Banks,” he said. “The joint effort provided nearly $10 million in savings for town of Emerald Isle. Per FEMA … guidelines, Emerald Isle remained eligible to receive these dollars for mitigation projects.”
After prioritizing local needs with the elected commissioners, town staff executed the necessary grant paperwork and applications to get the money from FEMA, and the town has been notified, through finance director Laura Rotchford, that the following projects have been approved:
O Dual-band radios for the fire, EMS and police departments - $455,692.
O Two ambulances, with stretchers - $891,454.
O Two Smeal fire trucks - $971,531 each.
O Four jet skis and trailers for water rescue - $68,600.
O A 4x4 dump truck for parks and recreation - $90,000.
O A tractor - $40,000.
“Each of these items will enhance public safety response efforts in Emerald Isle and simultaneously reduce a future burden on taxpayers by nearly $3.5 million,” Mr. Zapp said. “Other projects totaling $6.5 million remain in the (FEMA) review process as well.
He thanked Emerald Isle commissioners, town staff, FEMA, North Carolina’s state and federal representatives and the Carteret County Beach Commission for making possible FEMA’s contributions to the town in response to millions of dollars in damage to beaches and facilities in town.
“We are very fortunate to say the least,” Mr. Zapp said.
