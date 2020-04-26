MOREHEAD CITY — After being closed since March 27 due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Salvation Army will re-open its donation center Monday.
“The donation center will be open but the thrift store will remain closed,” Capt. Jamie Goldfarb with The Salvation Army said Friday. “We’re working on a plan to reopen the thrift store, but for now it will remain closed.”
The social service portion of The Salvation Army worship and service center continues to remain open to assist families as well.
Capt. Goldfarb said The Salvation Army is especially in need of furniture that is in good condition.
“We help families that are fire victims and we’ve had two families we couldn’t help because we were out of furniture,” she said.
Capt. Goldfarb added that clothing, household furnishings and items that are normally accepted are also welcome.
The donation center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Capt. Goldfarb said extra sanitary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of employees and donors.
“We will be using Lysol on all donations and if it’s sunny we will leave furniture outside to kill any bacteria,” she said. “Even before the thrift store closed we were already cleaning our store every 30 minutes.”
As for when the thrift store will reopen, Capt. Goldfarb said, “We don’t have a date set yet on the store. There are still too many unknowns. I know our employees will be wearing masks and gloves.”
When the store reopens, Capt. Goldfarb said they plan to offer special sales.
For now, Salvation Army employees that were furloughed because of the novel coronavirus pandemic and restrictions will remain off work.
