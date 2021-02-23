CCC offers forensic program to middle school students

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County middle school students recently had the opportunity to explore crime scene investigation. The Career & Technical Education program offered a virtual workshop through a partnership with Carteret Community College and the N.C. BioNetwork.
Students participated in “hands-on” activities from their homes and learned about fingerprints, writing secret codes and eyewitness testimony. Students were able to interact with college faculty and learn about CCC’s criminal justice program and the Basic Law Enforcement Training program.
CCC Criminal Justice Department Chairperson Anthony Palbieke and BLET Chairperson Amy Snider-Wells were able to answer student's questions about careers in forensics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.