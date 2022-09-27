BEAUFORT - The annual Beaufort Pirate Invasion drew thousands of swashbucklers, scalawags and wenches this past weekend, Sept. 23-25, for three days of mirth and revelry at the town's waterfront.
Along with food, shanties and entertainment, the event highlighted the town's rich nautical past with a living history reenactment of a 1747 Spanish privateer attack on Taylors Creek and Gallants Channel.
This area is believed to quite possibly be the very location of the battle nearly 300 years ago. Legend holds the pirates were repelled by members of the local militia.
While the famous ship Queen Anne's Revenge still lies at the bottom of the sea outside Beaufort Inlet, many members of Blackbeard's crew were seen roaming the coastline over the weekend.
Participants equipped their sharpest cutlery and donned gruffy garb to take part in the plundering across town. After all, who can resist a good sword fight?
One buccaneer, Mike Dunn, spent his morning peddling his wares at the local Beaufort Farmers Market by the Beaufort Courthouse.
Dunn and his wife, Nikki, own NC Coastal Life, a yoga and scuba diving business. On Friday, Dunn was in pirate costume selling prints of photographs taken during his underwater adventures.
He reported his weather eye had already observed several pirates roaming the streets the night before.
Over the weekend, many professional reenactors also occupied an encampment where the majority of the festivities took place cannon shot away from the market at the Gallants Channel Maritime Museum Annex.
Reveler Lynette Brunt explained the "invasion" was a chance to step back in time.
"Everyone has been very welcoming and made me feel like a part of the crew," Brunt said. "This is one of my favorite events every autumn. I must say, though, I enjoyed it better being right in the town of Beaufort instead of the outskirts. I definitely look forward to attending next year."
After a stirring rendition of popular sea shanty "The Wellerman" was given under the main tent, a costume contest was held for all junior pirates.
Swashbuckler mother Susie Jankowski said her children were excited to participate in the day's activities.
"It's a great family event," Jankowski said. "We loved the puppet show and the magic show. Both of my children were in the costume contests."
Jankowski related that her kids' favorite part of the evening was the reenactment of the militia's defense on the shoreline.
"At first they were startled by the loud cannons, but by the end of the battle, they were cheering," she said.
Following the militia's victory over the ruffians, a public trial was held and an execution by hanging was ordered for the convicted pirates.
When the dust had settled, a dinner of fried chicken, barbecue, sides and tea was served by Fat Fellas of Newport. A talent contest, called The Buccaneer's Revue, followed shortly after to showcase the many talents of the pirate performers.
Attendee Sheila Wagner explained this was actually her third time watching the contest.
"I love their costumes and how they engage people in their shows," Wagner said. "It just gets bigger and better every year."
Beaufort residents need not fear, however. Plans overheard at the camp's bonfire Sunday evening reveal the crew intends to leave the area and invade further north next weekend at Harpers Ferry in West Virginia.
