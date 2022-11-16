MOREHEAD CITY — With the county set to receive $7.26 million over the next 18 years due to a recent opioid settlement agreement, county health leaders are looking at ways to utilize those funds to combat the growing substance-abuse crisis in the county.
“We have an overdose everyday, and on average three deaths a month,” Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said Monday during the board’s meeting in the health department conference room. “This is the number one issue we are facing in Carteret County.”
So far, Carteret County has received $595,099 in North Carolina Opioid Settlement funds, with another distribution expected this fiscal year. According to county officials, the money will be used to support treatment, recovery, harm reduction and other life-saving programs and services in communities across the county.
Part of the criteria set forth in the settlement agreement was for community leaders to meet with various stakeholders working to address the crisis or those impacted by it. Dr. Williams said that has taken place in the county over the past month through a series of meetings.
One of the priorities identified during the meetings was the need for more treatment facilities in the county and the potential use of PruittHealth in Sea Level, an extended care facility that will be moving to a new location near Beaufort next summer. He said that would open up 110 beds for a treatment facility in Sea Level.
“We want to use this to meet the crisis,” he said.
Dr. Williams continued, “There are three providers that have deep pockets to renovate that building who are interested and we are in conversations with all three entities.”
Dr. Williams did not say who the entities were, but said, “One hundred ten beds are a lot and that’s why all three entities are interested.”
During the meetings, Dr. Williams said he asked participants how the county might best use the Sea Level facility. Suggestions included a detox center, long-term support for children with a youth group home, healing transition programs, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) and behavioral health solutions.
There were six consistent overall needs in the county identified by those who attended the meetings, according to Dr. Williams. They were:
Connection to time-sensitive care through a navigator or post overdose response team.
A detox center in the county in addition to the detoxification done at the county jail.
More behavioral health providers in the county.
More behavioral support in the county school system.
Utilization of the Sea Level hospital to help address needs.
Public service announcements and messaging for young people through the school system about dangers of fentanyl-laced products leading to addiction and death.
Dr. Williams said another question he asked leaders and others attending the meetings was why they felt there was such a major substance abuse problem in Carteret County. He outlined some of the consistent answers, including:
Intergenerational problems that accumulate into disadvantages for young people, such as parents using drugs.
Lack of opportunity with concentrated poverty, seasonal work, self-employment, few established employers and low paying jobs.
Lack of support in behavioral health at schools due to few positions.
Lack of affordable housing.
Drugs easily available, close to Interstate 95.
Geographic issues that decrease sense of community and transportation opportunities.
A cascading effect that starts with addictive products such as vaping, underage drinking and marijuana. That is compounded with boredom, rebellion and peer pressure.
The county having a transient population with military, tourists and resort community.
As for ways to prevent substance abuse, Dr. Williams said county residents and leaders identified:
More school counseling to identify students and help them and their families.
Long-term support referral options for students with behavioral issues.
More mental health providers in community.
Respite house before a crisis is reached by adults and youth.
Affordable housing.
More high paying jobs.
Increase awareness through billboards, public service announcements.
Balance out adverse childhood experiences with sports, mentors, Boys and Girls Clubs, etc.
Build up families.
As for possible solutions, Dr. Williams said participants listed:
More school support staff positions for early identification and referral.
School campaigns for vaping, one pill can kill campaign.
Respite house for school-aged children.
More behavioral health providers.
Detox in county other than jail.
PORT teams or navigator system to improve time sensitive care.
More transitional housing.
Transportation to medication-assisted treatment.
